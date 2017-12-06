Amber alert issued as Arctic chill heads south

An amber ‘severe weather alert’ has been issued by the Met Office as temperatures are set to plummet across Sussex and much of England.

The Met Office says that there is now a 90 per cent probability of severe cold weather/icy conditions/heavy snow between 9am tomorrow (Thursday December 7) and 8am on Tuesday December 12 in parts of England.

“This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

“Cold Arctic air is expected to spread south across all parts of England through Thursday and Friday.

“A brisk northerly wind will give significant wind chill.

“Whilst many areas will remain dry with sunny spells through the day, occasional snow showers are expected giving localised accumulations and icy patches.

“This period of cold weather is then likely to continue into next week, beyond the current alert period.”

Although not ruling out snow for Sussex, the Met Office does add that it’s less likely to fall this far south.