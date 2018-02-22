Ambulances ‘queueing outside hospital’

Reports are being made of queueing ambulances currently stacking up outside East Surrey Hospital in Redhill.

Meanwhile a new appeal has gone out from health chiefs for people to stay away from A&E unless it is an emergency.

Michael Wilson, chief executive at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, said:“The hospital continues to experience a high number of attendances at our emergency department and we are working closely with South East Coast Ambulance Service and our partners in the community to ensure we are able to provide safe care to our patients during this very busy time.

“We thank our clinical teams, colleagues at SECamb and partners in the community for their continued hard work to ensure that patients get the right care.

“We would also thank our patients for their understanding during this busy time for the NHS both locally and nationally.”