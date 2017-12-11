An award-winning way to help festive revellers

Crawley’s Christmas revellers will have a little bit of extra help to stay hydrated and out of trouble this festive season.

It might feel cold enough outside for snow angels but that won’t stop the Water Angels heading out in Crawley this Christmas.

The Water Angels will be back in the town centre in December to ‘keep a good night good’ by handing out drinking water.

Part of an award-winning campaign, the angels aim to reduce alcohol-related anti-social behaviour and prevent people from becoming a victim of crime.

By encouraging people to drink water as part of their night out, it is also hoped to reduce ambulance call-outs and A&E attendances.

Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: “Jaws might drop when people first see the angels in Crawley but they won’t be left with dry mouths.

“The Water Angels have been giving out water to revellers for a number of years now – preventing hangovers and having an effect on the level of anti-social behaviour. If you see them in town then be sure to stop and ‘keep a good night good’.”

In partnership with the Safer Crawley Partnership, the Water Angels will be in Crawley on Friday 15 December, visiting a number of bars within the town and handing out cups of water from 10pm to 1am.

Councillor Michael Jones, Chair of the Safer Crawley Partnership, said: “The Water Angels have been popular every time they have visited Crawley so I’m delighted to see them return, spreading their message of safe and responsible festive enjoyment.”

But the Water Angels don’t just dust of their wings for the festive season.

Earlier this year they also made appearances at Goodwood Racecourse.

Sam Hanson, Sport PR Executive at Goodwood, said: “The Water Angels have been a terrific addition to the Three Friday Nights fixtures and Qatar Goodwood Festival at Goodwood Racecourse, helping to support our responsible drinking message by ensuring guests drink plenty of water and stay hydrated during their day or night.”

To find out more about the campaign, and the benefits of drinking water, visit www.water-angel.co.uk.