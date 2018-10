An ancient tree in Crawley has allegedly been hacked with a chainsaw to retrieve a drone.

Sussex Police tweeted yesterday about the incident.

They said: "We are investigating a report that an ancient tree in Tilgate Forest in #Crawley was badly damaged by someone using a chain saw to free a trapped drone.

"We would like a chat with this man in connection with our investigation. Please RT or get in touch with us if you can help."

The tweet has since been retweeted more than 130 times.