Anger over traffic chaos on A24

Road users have vented their anger over long delays on the A24 near Southwater.

Works are currently being undertaken to improve the dual carriage near the Hop Oast roundabout.

The road has been reduced to one lane northbound between Southwater and Broadbridge Heath, causing a knock on affect of slow traffic as far back as Buck Barn.

On social media road users have expressed their anger over the delays.

Michael Martin said on Twitter traffic was gridlocked at 8.20am and there were still delays at 10am.

Another road user said it took them half-an-hour to get from the end of Southwater to the Shell garage in Broadbridge Heath.

Another said it took them 25 minutes to move one mile.

Signs in the area state the works will last a further 26 weeks and delays are also being reported along the A272 at Buck Barn as drivers attempt to avoid the chaos.

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

