Another rent reduction for Crawley council tenants

Tenants of Crawley Borough Council will be getting another one per cent rent reduction from April.

The reduction is due to the council’s implementation of the annual rent reduction, which was introduced by the Government in 2016/17 as part of its Welfare Reform and Work Act 2016.

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing, published the decision earlier this month to reduce council tenants’ rents by one per cent, which will be the fourth consecutive year this has been decreased.

By the end of 2019/20, the average saving per dwelling will be £1,710 over the four year period.

This is compared to increasing rents by the usual rises of the Consumer Price Index plus one per cent.

The council has more than 7,700 homes, housing 6,661 sole and 1,067 joint tenants.

Councillor Jones said: “I’m delighted that we continue to implement these rent reductions for our tenants. I’m very conscious that times have been tough, and as the vast majority of our tenants pay some or all of their rent, this saving will undoubtedly have had a very positive impact on their finances.

“That we have been able to balance this while pursuing our ambitious programme of building over a thousand homes for Crawley residents over the next few years – as well as ensuring our high standards for repairs for existing tenants have been maintained – is a tribute not only to the hard work of our housing officers but also to this council’s commitment to put residents’ interests first at every opportunity.”

