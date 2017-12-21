Appeal after man snatches woman’s phone in Crawley

Police are trying to trace a man who snatched a woman’s mobile phone during an altercation in Crawley on November 20.

Police said at around 8pm in Worth Road, at the Poundhill shops, the man took pictures of a woman’s car and when she questioned him, he snatched her mobile phone.

A member of the public intervened and managed to get her phone back, according to police

PC Grant Hebblewhite said: “We are keen to speak to this man, who was filmed being very abusive to her and the other member of the public who stopped to help. The woman was left very shaken after the incident.

“Do you recognise him?”

Anyone can get in touch online quoting serial 1369 of 20/11.