Appeal after ‘serious collision’ in Felbridge

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a serious collision between two vehicles in Felbridge yesterday evening (Monday, January 22).

Surrey police were called to the A22 Eastbourne Road in Felbridge at 6.30pm.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

The road was closed between the Woodcock Inn and the junction with Copthorne Road to allow the emergency services to recover the vehicles and carry out their work, police said.

Anyone who saw the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle in the minutes before the collision, is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting reference PR/P18017631.

Police are also keen to speak to anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage from the area between 6.15pm and 6.30pm.