Appeal for witnesses as armed robber targets Crawley betting shop

A man, armed with what appeared to be a handgun, robbed a betting shop in Pound Hill, police say.

A statement from Sussex Police said: “Police are seeking witnesses to an armed robbery at Coral Racing Ltd’s betting shop at Worth Road, Pound Hill, Crawley, in which the suspect threatened staff with what appeared to be a hand-gun and stole several hundred pounds in cash.

“It happened on Bank Holiday Monday (28 May) at around 9.15pm when two men employed at the shop were preparing to lock up. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

“The suspect, believed to be a man, was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with the visor down, a grey/black jacket, skinny jeans or trousers, gloves and trainers. He spoke with a slightly French accent and after demanding cash he left in the direction of the B2036 Balcombe Road, though it is not known if by vehicle or on foot. Police believe it to have been an isolated incident.

“Anyone who saw anything suspicious in or around the shop on Monday evening, or who may have other relevant information, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1427 of 28/05. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

