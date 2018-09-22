Applicants wanted for TV survival show

Producers are looking for applicants to take part in the new series of Channel 4’s Bafta-winning show The Island with Bear Grylls.

In previous series, the volunteers were stripped of all the comforts of civilisation, and cast away on a remote deserted island.

They filmed themselves, and shared their raw and exhilarating story of survival.

This year there is also a prize.

Producers of the show are looking for people who are fit and able to participate, of all ages (18+), each with their unique skillset, from a variety of backgrounds and professions who are confident in their ability to thrive but they do not need any experience in adventure or survival pursuits to participate.

The closing date for applications is Monday, October 8.