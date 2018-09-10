Are you looking for advice on jobs or a career change?

People can get advice about jobs at a Crawley careers fair.

Crawley Borough Council, in partnership with National Careers Service, The Careers and Enterprise Company, SLN:COP and Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, has organised the event for students and job seekers at K2 Crawley on Tuesday, September 25, from 10am - 4pm.

Visitors will have access to more than 80 exhibitors from a range of universities, community groups, businesses and training providers.

Councillor Peter Smith, cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “This is a fantastic event with lots of opportunities for students and job seekers to speak to businesses, universities and other professionals, first-hand, to ask a range of questions and get ahead with job, university and college applications.

“With a huge range of exhibitors to visit, there will be something for everyone.”

The event is Sponsored by Ashcroft Care Services and West Sussex County Council.

For more information about the event, email employment&skills@crawley.gov.uk