Armed police in Horsham town centre

Shoppers in Horsham were startled this morning when armed police were seen in Swan Walk shopping centre.

People took to social media to express their shock after spotting the officers ‘armed with guns and tasers.’

But a spokeswoman for Sussex Police said the officers’ presence was part of a routine patrol. She said: “We have armed officers on patrol in crowded places for reassurance.”

The police patrol followed an incident in Westminster this morning when several people were reported injured when a car crashed into security barriers outside parliament. The car driver was later arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences.