Artist’s Sussex seaside home on sale for £1.5m

The former home of artist Edward Burne-Jones, whose work will be on show at the Tate next week, is up for sale with an asking price of £1.5 million.

Aubrey House in Rottingdean was originally bought by Burne-Jones as a holiday home by the sea where he created some of his famous works in the 19th century.

He was one of the last pre-Raphaelites, who produced works depicting classical heroes, Biblical angels and Arthurian knights across stained glass, embroidery, painting, jewellery and more.

His first solo show at the Tate Britain since 1933 will be opening on October 24, showing more than 150 pieces from his career.

The home was then passed on to his granddaughter, novelist Angela Thirkell, and bought in 1923 by National Velvet novelist Enid Bagnold and her husband.

Elizabeth Taylor also stayed in the house while filming the film version of National Velvet.

The heated indoor pool at Aubrey House

The Aubrey House has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and landscaped gardens and a heated indoor swimming pool.

Estate agents Mishon Welton said it has an asking pice of £1.5 million.

To find out more, visit: https://mishonwelton.com/property/the-green-rottingdean-brighton-bn2-7ha/