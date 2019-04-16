Asbestos blamed for death of former teacher

A former teacher died after being exposed to asbestos whilst working at school, an inquest has heard.

Sally Kelly, of Felbridge Close, in East Grinstead died at her home on February 7.

At an inquest into her death assistant coroner for West Sussex Joanne Andrews concluded the 72-year-old died of an industrial disease after it was belived she was exposed to the deadly dust whilst working as a teacher for Croydon Borough Council.

In evidence read out by coroner’s officer Amy Lelliott the inquest heard how Sally had worked at several schools and universities in London between 1969 and 1998.

It was believed whilst working at one of these schools she had come into contact with asbestos.

In November 2017 she was diagnosed with Mesothelioma and underwent chemotherapy. However, despite her battle against the disease the inquest heard she died at her home on February 7.

A postmortem found Mesothelioma as the primary cause of Sally’s death and Mrs Andrews concluded that she died as a result of an industrial disease.