Ask the experts your questions about dementia at Alzheimer’s Society Roadshow

People can put questions to experts and find out more about dementia when the Alzheimer’s Society Roadshow rolls into Copthorne.

The charity’s mobile information service will be at Haskins Garden Centre in Snowhill Lane on Thursday October 4 from 10am to 4pm.

It aims to increase awareness of the condition which affects 14,148 people in West Sussex.

A team of experts will offer free information and advice to anyone with queries about the condition, as well as helping to promote the benefits of an early diagnosis.

Ryan Tyler, Alzheimer’s Society services manager for West Sussex said: “Dementia is one of the biggest health and social care challenges of our generation. Yet it continues to be a condition surrounded by stigma. This can mean that people who are worried about dementia, or simply want to find out more, may not know where to turn.

“Our Dementia Community Roadshow offers an opportunity for those people to get the information and support they need. We’re here to provide people with information about where to get help and encourage those with concerns about their memory to visit their GP.”

People living with dementia or those concerned for loved ones with memory problems are welcome to visit the team. No appointment is needed.

Since its launch in 2011, the Roadshow has reached more than 200,000 people across England, Wales and Northern Ireland and provided valuable support and information.

For more information visit: www.alzheimers.org.uk/roadshow