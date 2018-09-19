Atlas Mountains charity trek to raise cash for Crawley social club

Crawley volunteers are taking on a mountain trek to raise money for a mini-bus so people with disabilities can get to a social club.

Raquel Burton said: “I volunteer at Gravity in Crawley. We run a social club on a Friday night from Dorman’s Youth Club for people with learning disabilities, autism, mental ill-health or who have a physical disability.

“Gravity is raising money to buy a mini-bus to provide transport for those individuals who do not have access to public transport and would otherwise be socially isolated.”

The group will be trekking up Toubkal Mountain in Morocco.

See also:

Professor Brian Cox is coming to Sussex for a warm up show

Stag deer rescued after its antlers became tangled in fencing

Chickens destined for slaughter need a home

The mountain is 13,671 ft above sea level and the highest peak in the Atlas Mountains.

Raquel added: “Myself and all the other volunteers who are doing the climb in Morocco have self-funded the trip, so 100 per cent of the money raised will fund the mini-bus.

“Gravity are delighted to have two of our members that attend the social club coming with us to Morocco to complete this challenge.”

To sponsor the trip visit: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/minibus#.W1dSmHKTWHM.facebook