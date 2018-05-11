Bank to replace relocating shoe shop in Queens Square

A bank is set to move into Crawley’s Queens Square, replacing a shoe shop due to relocate to County Mall.

Retailer Deichmann is set to move later this month and will celebrate its first official day’s trading on Saturday May 26 with in-store offers.

Metro Bank has submitted a planning application to Crawley Borough Council for external changes and signage to the unit in Queens Square.

This follows a previous application which was withdrawn as the applicant and council officers could not agree on certain elements of design alterations to the outside of the building.

According to Metro Bank’s agents the amended plans will ‘create a horizontal projection above the fascia to respect the characteristics of the canopy’.

They added: “All other aspects and associated benefits of the application remain as previously proposed including, significantly, the enhanced banking choice and boost to the high street that Metro Bank’s investment will deliver.”

They explained how subject to planning permission being granted Metro Bank hopes to open in Queens Square this year.

To comment on the application visit www.crawley.gov.uk/planning using code CR/2018/0236/FUL.