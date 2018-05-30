Barbecue joints of meat instead of just sausages

It’s National BBQ Week from next Bank Holiday Monday so grab the tongs and try this tasty dish from David Woods, Executive Head Chef at Sofitel London Gatwick.

“With the lovely weather we have been enjoying and another Bank Holiday weekend in sight, I don’t think we need an excuse to get out the barbecue. So, the fact it is National Barbecue Week from May 28 to June 3 is just a bonus. I love barbecuing and prefer to cook joints of meat rather than sausages or burgers. “The charcoal flavour on the outside and succulent meat in the centre needs barely any fuss. If I am planning a barbecue with friends it will always be charcoal but for impromptu get togethers to make the mostof unexpected good weather, then I fire up the gas barbie. Both produce a great result …if you don’t wander off while the meat is cooking.

Barbecue at its best

The secret to barbecuing a joint is not to place it directly over the coals. Move them to one side, place the meat on the other and cook with the lid down. In the last few minutes of cooking, finish the meat directly over the coals to give it a good colouring. This marinade with the lamb is so fragrant your mouth will be watering while its cooking.

So, try to wean yourself off the sausages and be brave. Once you have cooked a joint of meat on the barbecue you’ll never look back.”

Coriander and cumin marinated rack of lamb with Jersey Royal potatoes cooked in foil

For the marinade:

Few sprigs of coriander chopped

2 garlic cloves crushed

1 lemon – zested and juice

1tsp cumin powder

1 tab of honey

1 dessert spoon of mustard seeds

Jersey Royal potatoes

Few sprig of mint

Generous knob of butter

Method:

Mix the marinade ingredients together and spread over the lamb, working in with your hands. Leave to marinate overnight.

Slice the potatoes to 1cm thickness and place in the centre of a large sheet of foil. Dot with butter and sprigs of mint. Bring the foil up to the centre to form a bag shape. Sprinkle two tablespoons of water over the potatoes and seal the foil edges.

When the barbecue is ready for cooking, place the potatoes in foil on the grill but to the side of the coals. They will take about 35-40 minutes. After 15 minutes, add the rack of lamb, cooking away from the coals and with the lid down. Cook for 15 minutes, occasionally brushing the lamb with any remaining marinade.

Finish off the lamb directly over the coals to caramelise the outside. Leave to rest for fiveminutes.

Carve into cutlets and serve the lamb and potatoes with grilled vegetables such as aubergine, courgette, peppers, onions and asparagus.