Barnham Star Wars fan plans to ask Her Majesty what her favourite colour lightsaber is

Barnham resident Tyler Murphy is ‘over the moon’ after receiving a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

It is in acknowledgement of the 21-year-old charity ambassador’s tireless work helping to support children with brain tumours and other life-threatening diseases.

Tyler, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 12, has undergone 27 operations, leaving him with severe disabilities.

But despite his vision problems and numbness and tremors on his left-hand side, Tyler brightens up the lives of children living with life-threatening illness, and helps other young people come to terms with the devastating diagnosis of a brain tumour.

In 2014, big-hearted Tyler was lying in his hospital bed recovering from surgery when he came up with the idea of sending out gift boxes to children in a similar situation.

That led to Tyler’s Trust – www.tylerstrust.co.uk whose patron is BBC Radio 1 and TV presenter Fearne Cotton – which has since given out hundreds of gift boxes.

Last year, Tyler was selected as one of The Brain Tumour Charity’s thebraintumourcharity.org 22 young ambassadors across the UK to help the charity – which worked closely with Dame Tessa Jowell before she lost her life to brain cancer in May – raise awareness about the disease, which is the biggest cancer killer of children and under-40s.

“I am over the moon to receive this award,” said Tyler from Orchard Way, Barnham.

“And I really hope it helps to raise awareness about what it’s like to live with a brain tumour. I became a young ambassador with The Brain Tumour Charity as I want to help other young people cope with a brain tumour diagnosis.”

Tyler was made a ‘medallist of the British Empire’ for his services to young people with debilitating illnesses and vulnerable families in West Sussex.

Mum Jan Ellis, 50, said, “When we got the letter about his award, I couldn’t read it out to him because I was crying so much.

“Everyone who meets Tyler loves him - and this is such a tribute to his courage. Despite his own awful personal challenges, he always looks for the positive and has helped hundreds of children and families. I couldn’t be prouder of him and he inspires me every day.”

The family’s nightmare started in 2010 when Tyler was 12 and started suffering terrible headaches and sickness at night.

Doctors put his symptoms down to migraines.

But in February 2010, an MRI scan at Chichester Hospital revealed he had a grapefruit-sized brain tumour.

He was transferred to Southampton Hospital where he had an eight-hour operation that night to remove as much of the tumour as possible.

“When you’re told your child has a brain tumour, it doesn’t feel real,” said Jan.

“It’s the sort of thing you read about - it doesn’t happen to your child.”

Biopsy results revealed it was an extremely rare glioneuronal tumour. At first they were told it was low-grade (non-cancerous) but it’s now being treated as malignant.

Tyler spent six weeks in hospital and underwent six further operations that year, leaving him with impaired vision and in a wheelchair

In 2014, after his condition deteriorated, Tyler had six weeks of radiotherapy to shrink his tumour and further surgery.

He suffered another shattering blow in January 2016 when he had a stroke, which has affected his speech.

“Despite everything, Tyler has remained positive and upbeat,” said Jan.

“He is determined to increase awareness of children’s brain tumours and always thinks of other people – he never puts himself first.”

Tyler, who calls himself the Green Ninja as he rocks dyed green hair, captures hearts wherever he goes – including Fearne Cotton’s – who he met at a Children in Need event.

Star Wars-mad Tyler already knows exactly what he’s going to say to the Queen when he meets her at Buckingham Palace to be awarded with his medal.

“I’m going to ask her what her favourite colour lightsaber is.” he said.