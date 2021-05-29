BBQ warning after rubbish bin found 'well alight' in West Sussex

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted just before 7.30pm to reports of a fire at Middle Ground Recreation Ground in Shoreham-by-Sea.

A spokesperson added: "Upon arrival at the scene, the crew from Shoreham Fire Station found a rubbish bin well alight and quickly got to work extinguishing the fire using flexi-backpacks and buckets of water.

“The fire completely destroyed the bin, and the crew have contacted the district council to advise them that the bin will need replacing."

Fire service

The fire service said it 'would like to remind residents' not to put hot disposable BBQs in bins.

“With higher temperatures expected this weekend, we know people will want to make the most of the warmer weather," the spokesperson added. "But if you're using a disposable BBQ, please ensure it has cooled before putting it in the bin.

"To avoid starting a fire you should allow it to cool for several hours and then pour copious amounts of water over it to make sure it is out before putting it in the bin.