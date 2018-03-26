Bewbush play area refurbishment

The play area in Halnaker Walk, Bewbush received a complete makeover and now has exciting equipment for local children to enjoy.

After consultation with the local community, a range of new play equipment and safety surfacing has been installed by Proludic.

This includes swings – a basket swing that is accessible to a range of abilities as well as a challenging group rotary swing; a multiplay and somersault bar.

Cabinet member for Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “Play areas are an important part of a local neighbourhood, they encourage children to play outside, make friends and generally enjoy themselves in a fun and imaginative way.

“It is great to see another play area looking fun and exciting for local children.”

For more information about play areas in Crawley visit www.crawley.gov.uk/playareas