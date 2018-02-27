Bewbush school names new building in memory of governor

Waterfield Primary school has paid tribute to a much-loved governor by naming its new building in his memory.

John Stanley, who also served as Labour councillor for Ifield, died in October, aged 46.

His death was a huge shock to all who knew him and he was remembered as a decent man of boundless energy, who worked tirelessly for the community.

When Waterfield, in Bewbush, was expanded to a two form entry school, a new building was needed. The project took four years to complete and, while John would never see it opened, his friends and colleagues ensured his name would not be forgotten.

During the official opening of the John Stanley building on Thursday (February 22), mayor Brian Quinn read from a school statement.

He said: “John would have been excited to see the project completed and would have enjoyed our official opening ceremony with our friends, governors, staff and children.

“Life after John is a new chapter for all of us and we are hoping the John Stanley building will represent a permanent reminder of his standing in our community.”

The opening ceremony was a mixture of song and poetry, with beautiful harp playing by chairman of governors Helen Arnold. Impeccably behaved children guided guests to their seats before taking their places among the performers.

Mrs Arnold said: “When we remember John Stanley, we will remember his beaming smile and his warm personality. John loved everyone, whether at the school or the older members of the community. We will remember him fondly for all his enthusiasm.”

As well as giving his name to the school’s new building, headteacher Karen Gilzene announced that an award – the John Stanley Community Cup – would be presented each year to the child who had done the most to help make Bewbush a good and safe community.