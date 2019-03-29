Big Crawley Sleepout raises £14,000 to help the homeless

Eighty people slept under the stars in Queens Square to raise money to help the homeless.

Nearly £14,000 was raised for Crawley Open House and YMCA Crawley.

A Big Crawley Sleepout spokesman said: “West Sussex County Council is cutting funding to the housing related support budget over the next few years, from £6.3m to £2.3m by 2020/21, putting increasing pressure on local charities.

“Crawley Open House and YMCA Crawley have a long history in the town and called on the local community to help protect services in the area.

“Funds raised at the event will be split jointly between the organisations, with money raised helping some of the county’s most disadvantaged people.”

Charlie Arratoon, director of Crawley Open House, says: “We are all aware that homelessness is increasing, with more people on the streets and more ‘hidden homeless’ who are insecurely housed and not sure where they will be night after night.

“An event like this does not replicate homelessness but does bring sharply into focus the luxuries many of us take for granted.”

Sharon Rawcliffe, senior project worker at YMCA Crawley, added: “The money raised by the Big Crawley Sleepout will make a huge difference to the vulnerable and homeless people we work with.

“We are so thankful for those who slept out for a night – we have an amazing community here in Crawley.

