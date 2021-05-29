Billingshurst industrial unit fire - Everything we know so far

Multiple crews were called to reports of a fire involving an industrial unit off Coneyhurst Road in Billingshurst at 5.14pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly contained the incident and brought the fire under control.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Billingshurst, Henfield, Horsham and Storrington to the scene along with the Water Carrier from Petworth, support unit from Burgess Hill, and the Incident Command Unit from Haywards Heath.

“They remained on scene into the evening turning over and damping down to ensure there were no further hotspots.