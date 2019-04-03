Bishop to visit Crawley mosque for terror attack remembrance and interfaith meeting

The Bishop of Chichester, the Rt Rev Martin Warner, is visiting a Crawley mosque.

He will go to Noor Mosque in Langley Drive where the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association (AMA) will be hosting an interfaith meeting.

The visit will include a short remembrance for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings as well as those killed in the UK by terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

The meeting on Monday (April 8) has been arranged by Ahsan Ahmedi of the AMA and Jonathan Baldwin, the Chaplain of Gatwick Airport.

Ahsan Ahmedi, the regional Ameer of the AMA, said: “The strength of unity of a community comes when faiths work together and join hands what is common to them which is Humanity. Their beliefs are a way of attaining that unity.

“The Holy Prophet of Islam used to greet Jews and Christians in his mosque and the Ahmadiyya Muslim community is committed to continue in the footsteps of the prophet.

“History has shown us that Jews and Christians came to the the aid of Muslims during those early years of Islam and likewise, the Quran is clear that it is the requirement of Islam’s teaching to protect the rights of every believer.

“We are delighted the Rt Rev Bishop, Martin Warner, will be visiting Noor Mosque and will share a platform with us and other faiths to promote Peace and Mutual Understanding and remember those who have suffered at the hands of terrorist.”

More news:

New Crawley B&M shop to open - here’s all you need to know

Crawley party people - more club pictures from 2011

This is the average household income in these Crawley streets

{https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/news/crime/crawley-men-jailed-over-supply-of-class-a-drugs-1-8874975|Crawley men jailed over supply of Class-A drugs