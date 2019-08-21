Blue-green algae warning for Mid Sussex dog owners

Dog owners in Mid Sussex are being warned about blue-green algae.

Mid Sussex District Council said this afternoon (August 21), that the toxic algae could be in the pond at Bedelands Nature Reserve in Burgess Hill.

The toxic algae could be in the pond at Bedelands. Photo by Steve Robards

A spokesman said: “This algae can be poisonous to dogs so please do not allow them to enter the pond at this time.

“We have alerted the Environment Agency to the situation and they will be sending an officer to investigate as soon as possible.”

If residents have any further concerns they can email the council’s parks and open spaces tram at parksopenspaces@midsussex.gov.uk

A dog died from suspected exposure to the deadly algae near Horsham in June.

According to Edric Cross, clinical director of Arun Veterinary Group, the dog was swimming in Wephurst Wood near Loxwood in the Chichester district recently when it was thought to have come into contact with the deadly algae.

