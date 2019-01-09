‘Blue Light Events’ - Horley couple set out to support our emergency services

A firearms officer and ex-firefighter are running a series of fundraising fitness events to raise money for emergency services charities.

Horley couple Roxanne Carpenter and Paul Weller are organising a string of ‘Blue Light Events’, using cycling and fitness sessions as a way to raise money for charities which support emergency services workers.

Roxanne told the Crawley Observer that Paul is a former firefighter, while she is a Sussex Police firearms officer, working at Gatwick Airport.

“Paul was medically retired from the fire service due to an injury he sustained off duty which required a full ankle replacement,” she said.

“As part of his rehabilitation he visited the Fire Fighters Charity rehab centres which was a crucial part of his recovery where he learnt to walk again. This is an ongoing service from the charity for life and is available to all firefighters.

“We have recently begun to team up with other emergency service charities such as TASC (The Ambulance Staff Charity) Flint house (Police rehab centre) and Sapper Support (a charity which works similarly to the fire fighters charity, but for ex- Royal Engineers) to host cycling and fitness events in the future that will be open to all to enter and fundraise.

“We have already hosted two ‘Spin Marathons’ at the local Sainsbury’s superstore in Crawley which, along with other donations, has raised so far £3,185.50 over the past six months.

“The event we are hosting in January is named ‘Fit and Fabulous’ and is being held at Furnace Green community centre on January 13, 1pm-4pm and is open to all,” said Roxanne.”

She said the afternoon will include three 30 minute fitness classes:

- 1.15pm - 1.45pm - BOOSTfit. BOOSTfit’s website says it: “Combines dance fitness, combat and stretching with upbeat, popular motivational music. BOOSTfit doesn’t just work your body though we focus on improving mental health too.”

- 2pm-2.30pm - Boot camp run by Rapid Results PT, described as “An indoor take on classic boot camp to put you through your paces.”

- 2.45pm-3.15pm - Kettlebells

Griffin Sports Therapy, based in Cowfold, will be attending to offer mini massages on site during the event.

Coffee and cake will also be on offer - Roxanne said people are also welcome to join them just for a snack.

Booking in advance is advised, as space is limited.

To secure a place on one of the fitness classes, visit https://www.fitandfabulous2019.com/ where classes can be booked in advance for £5 per class.

__