Body found following search for missing Burgess Hill man

A body has been found in woodland close to Great Ote Hall, Burgess Hill, which is thought to be that of missing man Lyle Ensor.

In a statement, police confirmed the 29-year-old was reported missing at noon yesterday (January 18) having gone missing from his home in Burgess Hill during the previous 24 hours.

It added that an extensive search was made involving officers, Sussex Search and Rescue volunteers and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service, and that around 6.30pm last night a man’s body was found.

The body has not yet been formally identified but is thought to be that of the missing man and next of kin have been informed, police said, adding that there are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the coroner’s officer.