Body found in Broadbridge Heath believed to be missing Rudgwick man

A body has been found in Broadbridge Heath and is believed to be that of missing David Cairns from Rudgwick, police said.

David, 68, of Church Street, Rudgwick, was last seen dropping his car off for repairs at a garage on the Lawson Hunt Industrial Park on October 26.

A body has been found in Broadbridge Heath believed to be that of missing David Cairns from Rudgwick

Police said a body was found in a field beside a path linking Sargent Way and Old Wickhurst Lane, Broadbridge Heath, by a member of the public who was walking nearby shortly before 3.30pm on Thursday (January 16).

There are no suspicious circumstances and the death is currently being treated as unexplained, they said.

David’s family has been informed, police confirmed, and the matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer.