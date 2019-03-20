Bolney Pram race - everything you need to know

The craziest pram race in Sussex is making a return to Bolney on Easter Monday!

The streets of the village are expected to be packed with spectators admiring the whackiest creations which are a popular tradition for this family-friendly day out.

What is it? The Bolney Pram race is a charity event run every Easter Monday raising funds for charity. Trophies are awarded to the first three home in each race, and a special prize is given to the best costume in each race. It may be a pram race but the competition is fierce and the costumes are spectacular.

When is it? Easter Monday, April 22 2019. The junior race is at midday and the senior race is at 1pm.

Where is it? It starts and finishes outside The Eight Bells Pub, The Street, Bolney, RH17 5QW and travels around the village. The route is just over a mile and includes a few pit stops where beverages of an alcoholic or non alcoholic (depending on your age) are to be consumed.

Where is the route? The route in Bolney is The Street Bolney, Rycroft Road and Top Street, then down The Street to the Eight Bells. The Street Bolney will be closed officially from 10.45am until 3.15pm.

How do I take part? Participants need to sign up before 10.30am on the day either at the Eight Bells or via info@eightbellsbolney.co.uk. Participants should meet in the car park of the Eight Bells.

What are the rules? The only rules are fancy dress and the pram/cart has to have four wheels! Teams should have a maximum of four people.

Who is starting the race? Vince Venus will be the Master of Ceremonies and Official Race Starter. Vince Venus performed in front of an audience of nine million on ITV’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. He is now the presenter of his own TV show, ‘Vince Venus does…’ which sees the cat suited hero facing a series of challenges including ice skating with Robin Cousins, pole dancing, singing and cutting hair in a barbers shop, making cocktails and waiting on tables and a spot of ballroom dancing.

What other entertainment will there be? Organisers at The Eight Bells Pub arrange for music, food stalls, facepainters and other entertainment for supporters of the pram race to enjoy.

What does it raise money for? Since its inception in 2004, The Bolney Pram Race has raised in excess of £100,000 for local charities. This year its two chosen charities are Kangaroos Disability Clubs which supports children and young adults with a wide range of learning difficulties and special needs, and SERV Sussex provides night time transportation of blood, blood products and other urgent medical items for NHS Hospitals across Sussex.

Where can I find out more information? Call the Eight Bells on 01444 881396, email info@eightbellsbolney.co.uk or via the event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thebolneypramrace/

Bolney Pram race 2018