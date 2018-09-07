Boris Johnson and his wife ‘to divorce’

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler - whose family hail from Warnham - have announced they are divorcing.

Boris and Marina, who have been married for 25 years, were regular visitors to Horsham when her parents lived in Warnham.

Marina’s father - the late Sir Charles Wheeler - was a former host of BBC TV’s Panorama and Newsnight. He was also well known for his work as a BBC foreign correspondent and producer.

Boris and Marina, a barrister, have four children.

According to the BBC, the couple announced their separation today, saying they were in the process of divorcing.

Boris quit his post as foreign secretary in July over prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy.