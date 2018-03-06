BREAKING COUNTY NEWS: Children found dead on Sussex beach

Two small children have been found dead on a Sussex beach, police have just revealed.

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at her home address in Twickenham, and her husband and two children died at Birling Gap.

According to the Met Police, officers were called shortly before 6pm yesterday (Monday March 5) to an address in London following concerns raised about the welfare of the occupants.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and a woman aged 47 was found dead at the scene with stab injuries.

Detectives quickly sought to establish the welfare of her husband, aged 57, and two children aged 7 and 10, and carried out a number of urgent enquires.

Just before 5pm, Sussex Police discovered the bodies of a man and two young boys at Birling Gap and later contacted the Met.

A police spokesperson said, “While formal identification awaits, police believe they are the deceased woman’s immediate family.

“A vehicle was recovered nearby by Sussex Police. A crime scene remains in place at the Twickenham address.

“Officers from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are leading the investigation, supported by colleagues in Sussex Police.

“Post-mortem examinations for all four individuals will take place in due course. Next of kin have been informed. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

“At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police on 0208 721 4005, or locally to Sussex Police on 101 quoting Operation Glasson.”

Sussex Police said three bodies were found by a member of the public shortly before 5pm at the foot of cliffs at Birling Gap.