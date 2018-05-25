BREAKING NEWS: Lidl submit plans for new Horsham store

International supermarket chain Lidl has submitted plans to build a new store in Horsham.

The retailer told the County Times it is looking to open a new store at the Foundry Lane site, formerly home to Dreams.

Letters have been sent to residents and the company is asking for feedback on the proposals which have appeared on its website.

When Lidl was last approached by the County Times about opening a new store in the town it said it ‘could not confirm’ whether a site had been purchased.

More to follow.

