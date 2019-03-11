Brexit fears allayed over Horsham gran’s dustbin lid

An irate gran who feared she could become a Brexit ‘victim’ in a dust-up over her rubbish bin has had her fears allayed.

Seventy-eight-year-old Betty Wells was at the end of her tether after being told there was a delay in gaining a replacement lid for her wheely bin because it had to be imported from Germany.

And, after a three-month wait, Betty said: “I just hope it’s here before March 29” - the date when Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union.

However, to Betty’s delight a whole new bin has now been delivered to her Horsham home.

Former magistrate Betty’s troubles started when she contacted Horsham District Council at Christmas reporting that the lid of her garden waste bin was loose. “The binmen took the lid off and I have been waiting for a new one ever since,” she said on Thursday.

Over a three-month period, Betty contacted the council every week asking when the new lid would be delivered - only to be constantly told ‘next week.’

To add insult to injury, passersby deposited their rubbish, including dog waste, in Betty’s lid-less bin.

Exasperated Betty asked the council why she could not have a whole new bin because she had seen stocks of them at the council’s waste depot at Hop Oast - but was told it was too expensive.

But a surprised Betty was delighted to find a whole brand new bin on the driveway of her Horsham home when she returned from a weekend away with friends in Cranleigh this morning.

“I couldn’t believe it after all this time,” she said.

“And I don’t know why they couldn’t just have given me a new bin in the first place.”

A spokeswoman for Horsham District Council said: “The council apologises for the inconvenience caused to this particular resident.“

She said a new stock of bin lids had to be ordered and the delivery had been delayed.