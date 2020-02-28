Brighton murder investigation: Second man charged following death of Crawley man

A second man has been charged by police in connection with the death of a Crawley man in an incident in Brighton in December.

Irfan Khondaker, 26, unemployed, of Caithness Road, Mitcham, has been charged with assisting an offender, police confirmed.

Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, unemployed, also of Caithness Road, Mitcham, was earlier charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, police said.

Both men are due to appear before Brighton magistrates on Friday (February 28).

Suel Miguel Monteiro Delgado, 20, from Crawley, sadly died in hospital after suffering serious head injuries following a collision with a BMW X6 in Marine Parade at 5.20am on Sunday, December 1.

Two other men, aged 18 and 22, were seriously injured in the incident, police said.

