Bring your questions about cancer to the Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service

Free, specialist information and support is coming to West Sussex from Monday 9 April. Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting Crawley with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The team, made up of professionals with decades of experience in cancer and palliative care, encourages anyone with worries or concerns relating to cancer to stop by; whether you’re living with or beyond cancer, or are a carer or loved one of someone who is.

The event is on Monday, April 9, at Queens Square from 8.30am to 4.30pm