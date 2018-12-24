Broadcast legend backs the #buyapaper campaign

British broadcaster and radio DJ ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton has spoken about the importance of local newspapers and why he is backing our #buyapaper campaign.

The campaign was not actually the idea of this newspaper and in fact came for readers of local newspapers up and down the country.

David has explained why he is supporting the campaign and the importance behind it.

He said: “I think newspapers are an important part of our lives but we have to support them to keep them going.

“Sales of papers aren’t what they were because we can get our news from so many other sources - radio, television, online and on our mobile phones.

“Some of the news we get may be fake and not delivered by properly trained journalists like the ones who work for this newspaper and that’s why we should read it.

“I suspect that most of the readers of the County Times may be regulars who have been taking the paper for many years, and you are the ones who can support the campaign. There are lots of new people moving into the area. Tell them the joys of their local paper. Bring it to the attention of young people, who are not buying papers as much as their parents did.

“Recently the County Times has had balanced reviews of controversial issues that effect us all like the chaos on Southern Rail and The Velo South cycle race through our area. Readers can follow all the local news stories, find out what’s on at the Capitol and follow the rise and rise of the Hornets as well as reports on all the other sports teams in the area.

“This is a crucial time for the newspaper industry. Some have survived by becoming freesheets. Travel any day from my local station, Billingshurst, and you can pick up the Metro there and the Evening Standard on the way back from London. That’s an awful lot of people not buying a newspaper.

“My family are newspaper people. My father was a reporter on the County Times in the 1930s before joining the Daily Mail. My son is a reporter on the Daily Express. His paper was recently the subject of a takeover, involving a number of redundancies. He is well aware that he is working in a shrinking industry.

“We are living in a rapidly changing world, but we mustn’t let the industry shrink too far or we will lose the titles we’ve cherished down the years. That’s why it’s important to support your local paper.

“Next year the West Sussex County Times celebrates its 150th anniversary. I hope it will be dropping on my mat on Thursday for many years to come.”

Since his broadcasting career began, ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton has hosted thousands of radio and TV shows. He lives near Billingshurst.

You can hear David Hamilton on BBC Sussex in the Christmas holiday - Boxing Day 9am - 12, December 27 10am-2, and In Conversation with Dame June Whitfield at 6pm.