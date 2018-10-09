Buck Barn McDonald’s re-opening date announced

After being closed for more than a month Buck Barn McDonald’s is set to reopen this week with a fresh new look.

Fast food lovers were left in the lurch after the popular A24 restaurant shut up shop in August as it undertook a digital transformation.

Works are set to come to an end this week with the popular eatery expected to re-open on Thursday October 11.

The refurbishment has seen new click and collect services introduced, allowing customers to order via an app, as well as the creation of self service kiosks and free to use tablets and interactive tables.

Up to 20 new jobs are also set to have been created. For more details on what Buck Barn McDonald’s will be offering see our previous story: Buck Barn McDonald’s announces short closure

The restaurant is a favourite with many drivers and resident throughout the Horsham district and is the closest McDonald’s to Horsham following the closure of the Bishopric restaurant in 2014.

After announcing its short closure on August 28 many customers expressed their shock and sorrow over the loss of the popular food chain. Food fans’ furore over closure of Buck Barn McDonald’s