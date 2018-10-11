Buck Barn McDonald’s re-opens

After being shut for more than a month Buck Barn McDonald’s has re-opened with a brand new look.

The popular A24 restaurant shut up shop in August as it undertook a digital transformation.

The six-week-long refurbishment works came to an end this week with the fast food eatery reopening this morning to scores of happy customers.

The new-look store has seen new click and collect services introduced, allowing customers to order via an app, as well as the creation of self service kiosks and free to use tablets and interactive tables

Up to 20 new jobs have also been created.

