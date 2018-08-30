Buck Barn McDonald’s ‘shut for months’

Buck Barn McDonald’s will be ‘closed’ for the next couple of months as works are carried out on a digital transformation at the restaurant.

Fast food lovers have been left in the lurch after turning up at the popular A24 restaurant to find the doors locked.

Sign announcing refurb at Buck Barn McDonald's

The international chain has put signs up on the building announcing it will be shut until early October whilst refurbishment works are undertaken.

As part of the works a new click and collect service will be created allowing customers to order via a mobile app.

The firm has also confirmed self-service kiosks are being introduced meaning visitors can order at speeds which suit them whilst also being able to access nutritional information.

Around 15 to 20 new jobs will be created due to the improvements which will also see table service introduced at the restaurant.

Free to use tablets and interactive magic tables for children are also being installed as part of the works

Franchisee John O’Dwyer, who owns six restaurants in the local area, said: “I’m looking forward to being able to bring my new-look restaurant to West Grinstead and would like to thank our local customers for bearing with us while the transformation takes place. I’m confident the changes will offer visitors to the restaurant more choice as to how to they order, and I am particular excited to introduce the ‘click and collect’ app to my customers.”

The restaurant is due to be closed until October 11.

Buck Barn McDonald’s is a favourite with many throughout the Horsham district and is the closets McDonald’s for residents in Horsham following the closure of the Bishopric restaurant in 2014.

One customer said: “We were really disappointed to get there to find it was closed without any warning.”