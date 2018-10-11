Buck Barn McDonald’s: ‘We are proud to be able to offer more choice’

McDonald’s has spoken out about its new-look store at Buck Barn releasing more details about what it is set to offer.

The popular restaurant along the A24 closed in August as it looked to complete a digital transformation.

A new click and collect service has been created where customers can order their food via the McDonald’s app either in-store or on the move. Customers can then pay using the app and collect their food when they arrive.

Buck Barn McDonald’s plans digital transformation

New self-service kiosks have also been installed and table service has been introduced. Twenty extra jobs have also been created.

Franchisee John O’Dwyer, who owns six restaurants in the area employing up to 520 staff, said: “I’m proud to be able to offer customers more choice as to how they enjoy their McDonald’s experience with this new digital store. McDonald’s is committed to harnessing digital innovation to provide our customers with the food they want, when and how they want it, as seen with the addition of mobile ordering. We anticipate ‘click and collect’ being very popular particularly when people are in a hurry and on-the-go.”

The restaurant re-opened today (Thursday October 11) to scores of happy customers.

Buck Barn McDonald’s re-opens