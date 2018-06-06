Bumper crowds expected for annual South of England Show at Ardingly

Thousands of visitors are expected to arrive tomorrow for the start of the ever-popular South of England Show at Ardingly.

The three-day event (June 7-9) is a combination of top entertainment with the best in countryside living.

As one of the longest running agricultural country shows in the UK and the largest in the South-East, the South of England Show is billed as one of the best family days out this summer.

Boasting an irresistible range of entertainment alongside impressive British agriculture, horticulture, forestry, equestrianism, rural crafts, delicious food and drink, plus an abundance of shopping, there is something for everyone at this unique event.

The centre-piece of the highly anticipated new Entertainment Zone will feature the Long Man Brewery music stage which boasts a programme of top musical talent from across the region.

The stage, curated by Ditchling Museum of Art & Craft and designed by contemporary designer Morag Myerscough, promises to be a visual explosion of colour.

Young fans of TV’s PAW Patrol will have the chance to meet characters Chase and Marshall on the Saturday of the Show in the Entertainment Zone which will also feature a double decker bus, funfair, flight simulator, face-painting, axe-throwing, BMX stunt demos, Haywards Heath Rugby Club activity sessions, Laser Qube experience and a food court.

More than 65,000 people are expected across the three days to see 2,000 livestock animals and a huge variety of equestrian breeds, over 400 quality retail stands, hundreds of competitions, crafts and activities, mouth-watering food and drink options and a massive floral marquee offering a horticultural feast for the eyes.

Family and friends can take full advantage of the ticket prices again this year with under 16s going free (accompanied by a paying adult £21) and senior citizens (aged 65+) and students £19.

There is also free parking and a regular bus shuttle service from Haywards Heath train station to the Showground.

Gates open on 7, 8 & 9 June from 9am-6.30pm.

Tickets are available online at www.seas.org.uk

The weather forecast for the area is the possibility of a shower tomorrow but dry for the following two days.