Bumper weekend of events brings in the crowds at Crawley

Residents and visitors across Crawley were kept busy this past weekend at events around the town centre.

Saturday was Armed Forces Day in Memorial Gardens and a piper and standard bearers’ procession kicked off the day, followed by the Mayor of Crawley,

Councillor Carlos Castro thanking the Armed Forces for their dedication and service. The Armed Forces Day flag was raised alongside standard bearers.

Crowds were treated to performances from Inspire Performance, Crawley Millennium Concert Band, Songbirds Choir, Jazz Sax Band and the Cadets competed against each other in a Kit Kar demonstration.

The Sikh Temple kept spectators well fed with a fantastic spread of Asian food.

Closing the day’s events was The Spinettes, who played a set of jazz and swing music.

Over in Queens Square, Community Day was in full swing with musical performances from Inspire Performance and Megan Lara Mae. Urban City Dance showed off their skills and children were entertained with magic and silliness from Tomfoolery. Throughout the day, children took part in sporting activities, arts and crafts workshops and face painting.

On Sunday, Crawley’s brand new museum was opened by the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Carlos Castro; Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Wellbeing; and Janet Bastable, mother of John Bastable, along with members of Crawley Museum Society and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Visitors gathered throughout the day to take a look around the unique new home of Crawley’s heritage.

In the afternoon, Crawley High Street became the place to be, with a roster of high quality musical acts entertaining visitors well into the evening for High Street Live. Acts included code ascending, inChoir Crawley, Strobe, SOCIETY, The JAC Pack, Stop Press, Beacon, Paul Stanworth, Table 17 and Going for Broke.

There are plenty of Crawley Festival events taking place throughout this week, including:

- Music at St John’s church, High Street, until July 6 from 12 noon-1pm

- BELONGING Bandstand, High Street, July 4-10

- New Town Utopia, July 4, The Hawth from 7pm

- Main Stage and Cultural Kitchen, Memorial Gardens, July 7 from 12 noon-5pm

- The Hawth Youth Theatre “Shakespeare festival”, The Hawth Amphitheatre, July 7 from 6pm

