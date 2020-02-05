Burgess Hill couple left with hefty repair bill after car smashes into garden wall

A Burgess Hill couple have been left with a hefty repair bill after a car crashed into their garden.

Mark and Julie Parrott have lived in their home in Valebridge Road for 23 years, and said it is the third time a car has careered off the road, smashing into their garden wall.

Mark and Julie Parrott outside their home in Burgess Hill. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

The driver of the car escaped injury in the crash, which happened last Wednesday (January 29), and blocked the road.

Mark, 56, said: “I wasn’t there at the time but my wife was. She heard a huge great bang and went outside.

“The entire wall had been knocked down. The garden looked like a bomb site.

“There have been a lot of crashes down here, near to our house, but the damage has nowhere near been as severe.

No-one is going to clear it all up except for me. Mark Parrott

“We have an insurance assessor now coming to the house and have to pay an excess payment of £400 to replace the wall – the garage was hit as well.”

Sussex Police confirmed this week that a man had been reported for possible prosecution for dangerous driving and driving with no insurance following the crash.

Mark, a domestic appliance engineer, said they had been left with ‘devastation and damage’ as well as a ‘massive repair bill’.

“No-one is going to clear it all up except for me,” he said.

Picture contributed

Valebridge Road changes into Rocky Lane. Part of the road is 30mph, before changing to the national speed limit.

Mark added: “[The driver] was very lucky to walk away unhurt – it is a miracle really – but it is lucky no-one was killed.”

Mark and Julie Parrott. Photo by Derek Martin Photography