Burglar caught red-handed in Horsham garden

A burglar was caught red-handed by police after trying to hide with his booty in the back garden of a Horsham house.

Ionel Radut, 39, of no fixed address, was discovered hiding behind a tree with socks over his hands. Police say they had earlier received a tip-off from a member of the public reporting ‘suspicious behaviour.’

Radut was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with intent to steal. He pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court on September 26 and was sentenced to nine months in prison.

The court had earlier heard how officers attended the property in Blackhorse Way, Horsham, just before 10.30pm on Saturday August 18. They discovered Radut in the garden with a bag of items – two iPhones, an iPod, a bum bag and £226 in cash – stolen from the property.

Detective Constable Rebecca Buckley said later: “We would like to praise the member of the public for calling us without delay to report the suspicious behaviour. Due to their quick-thinking, officers were able to respond quickly to the call and arrest Radut.

“We welcome the sentence given by the courts and hope this sends out a strong message that we will continue to prioritise the offences that cause the greatest harm to victims and communities.”