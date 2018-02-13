Burglars flee crime scene in stolen Mercedes

Burglars who stole jewellery and bicycles after breaking into a house in Horsham later fled in a Mercedes they took from the driveway of the property.

Police say the car was later recovered in Crawley and is now being forensically examined.

A spokesman said: “The Mercedes SLC 250D was heard being taken from the driveway of the house in Lemmington Way, Horsham, just before 6.30pm on Sunday February 4. It was later spotted by officers in Crawley and pursued, but the driver ran from the vehicle and escaped.”

Meanwhile, it was found that three valuable bicycles had been taken - a Trek Domane SLR7, a Mason Bokeh Rival 1 and a Trek X-Caliber 9 - along with jewellery including silver earrings and watches.

The police spokesman added: “Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who has any information about the incident or the items stolen is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 974 of 04/02.”