Burst water affecting residents in Crawley now fixed

Southern Water have updated their website to say their team is on the way.

The update at 9.31am said: "Aware of burst - no water. We are aware of a burst in RH11.

The update on the Southern Water website

"Our team is on the way to investigate and make the necessary repairs. Sometimes repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience."

Residents have shared the issue on the Spotted:Crawley Facebook page.