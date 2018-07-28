Burst water main in Copthorne now repaired

A water main that burst in Copthorne yesterday afternoon has been fixed.

The issue was affecting Copthorne, Newchapel and Felbridge, according to SES Water.

A spokesman for the company said yesterday: ”We are working hard to fix the problem but until we do, you may experience poor pressure, a total loss of supply, or discolouration of the water supply.

“If the water supply is discoloured, we recommend that you avoid using it during this incident.

“We anticipate that supplies will return to normal by this evening.

“If you have an emergency, please contact our 24 hour control room on 01737 772000.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this incident may have caused.”

In an update today, the company said the issue has now been fixed.