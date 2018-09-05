Burst water main leads to flooding in Crawley

Firefighters were called to a burst water main in Crawley last night that led to several roads being flooded.

Two crews from Crawley were called to Jersey Road and St Brelades Road at around 10pm, where flood water was 'threatening properties', a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

04-09-18 Jersey Road, Crawley, burst water main. Photos by Eddie Howland

Homeowners were given advice and the crews liased with Southern Water and resilience teams regarding the leak, finally leaving the scene at 12.40pm, the spokesman added.

Witnesses to the scene said cars had to be pulled free of the water and the A264 was also partly affected.

Southern Water has been asked for a comment.

04-09-18 Jersey Road, Crawley, burst water main. Photos by Eddie Howland

04-09-18 Jersey Road, Crawley, burst water main. Photos by Eddie Howland