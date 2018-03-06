COUNTY NEWS: Sussex Toys R Us store set to close

A toy retailer in Sussex looks set to shut as the company announced a closing-down sale this week.

Toys R Us entered administration on Wednesday, February 28, and now looks set to shut its 100-plus stores in the UK, including its branch at Goldstone Retail Park in Hove.

Simon Thomas, joint administrator at Moorfields, said: “We’ve introduced heavy discounts across the entire Toys “R” Us store portfolio today. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these special offers as soon as possible. Whilst stock levels are generally high, customers may find that the more popular brands begin to sell-out over the coming days.”

Toys R Us said the store in Hove is continuing to trade until further notice.

The company said gift cards and Take Time to Pay agreements will be honoured until Sunday, March 11.

It said exchanges can only be made whilst the stores remain open, and that the company can no longer accept returns for refunds.

A spokesman for Toys R Us Brighton said: “There are plenty of bargains to be had in store, everything is now reduced by up to 25 per cent on shelf price. If you’re looking for toys or expecting a baby then head to the store now, everything must go. Due to such fast-moving demand, please hurry before all the stock is gone”.